Quora appoints Gurmit Singh as India GM to boost presence

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Leading knowledge sharing platform Quora on Friday announced it has hired Gurmit Singh as its India GM to lead business growth in the market which has over 70 million monthly unique visitors in English.

In the next few months, Singh will help open Quora’s first office in India as he builds a team to support businesses in the market, the company said in a statement.

“I’m delighted to welcome Gurmit to Quora. His experience and understanding of marketers’ needs will be a great asset to Quora as we continue to strengthen our presence in India,” said Arnie Gullov Singh, Chief Revenue Officer, Quora.

According to the Mountain View, California-based company, their audience in India is curious and engaged and the company is very excited to further its investment in the market to support both users and businesses on the Quora platform.

Quora is also currently available in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and Tamil and will soon be available in Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu.

“Since the launch of Quora Ads a little over two years ago, we’ve had several Indian brands succeed in reaching their audience on Quora across a variety of verticals, including State Bank of India, Flipkart, Dell, Samsung, IBMDeveloper and UpGrad, the company informed.

Singh will oversee Quora’s revenue growth in India and work closely with businesses to ensure they are successful on Quora.

A business administration graduate from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) at the University of Delhi, he was previously the Vice President and Managing Director of Yahoo India.

