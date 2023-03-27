Members of Banjara community, protesting over allocation of internal reservation by the BJP government in Karnataka, vented their ire by pelting stones on the residence of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa in Shikaripura town of Shivamogga district on Monday.

The protesters, who maintained that Banjara community has been meted out injustice with the decision of the BJP government to provide internal reservation, also broke the window panes of Yediyurappa’s residence.

Tearing down BJP posters and flexes, they also set fire to tires on the road to condemned the government’s move.

Tension prevailed in the area as scuffle broke out between police and agitators, after the latter pushed their way through the police cordon and flung sandals on them.

A few police officers suffered minor injuries in the incident and they are being treated at the local hospital. The police undertook a baton charge to disperse the mob.

The protest, however, continued opposite the taluk office of Shikaripur.

Senior officers and additional police staff have rushed to the spot after the incident.

Meanwhile, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chouhan has written a letter to Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy expressed his reservations over internal reservation for oppressed classes.

