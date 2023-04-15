Though opposition parties are celebrating and criticising the BJP-led Karnataka government following a reprimand by the Supreme Court over the withdrawal of four per cent reservation quota for Muslims, the ruling BJP is upbeat about the turn of events.

The Supreme Court has recently observed that the ruling BJP government’s decision to withdraw four per cent reservation under the OBC category for Muslims appears to be “based on fallacious assumptions” and “was on a shaky foundation”.

The reservation quota has been increased for the influential Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities by two per cent each.

The Muslim community has been brought under the 10 per cent reservation provided for the economically weaker sections (EWS).

The ruling BJP government has announced new reservation along with internal reservation for SC/ST groups just before the end of its term. The opposition parties criticised the BJP for the hasty decision on revision of reservation structure.

State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has openly challenged that it is a matter of days and when his party comes to power after elections, the revision of reservation would be withdrawn.

The opposition made it a major issue and slammed the BJP that the saffron party has insulted the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities by providing the reservation of Muslims to them.

Shivakumar had questioned that had the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities asked to withdraw the reservation of Muslims to increase their quota?

He alleged that it is being done as part of its policy of creating hatred between communities.

Sources in the state BJP unit said that the message has been passed on to the Hindus with the decision being made on withdrawal of reservation for Muslims.

The attacks on the BJP will only polarise the Hindu votes for the party, they added.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had earlier said that by shifting the four per cent reservation, there was no harm done to the Muslim community.

“Muslims have been brought under the EWS quota. There should not be any misunderstanding,” he added.

Yediyurappa also said that as it was not possible to provide reservation on the basis of religion, they (Muslims) are brought under the EWS quota.

The Central government is implementing “pro-poor” and “pro-farmer” schemes. If there are any differences they (Muslims) will be convinced, he added.

The Karnataka government has announced new reservation quota after the last cabinet meeting. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced a reservation of seven per cent to Lingayats, six per cent to Vokkaligas, six per cent for SC (Left), 5.5 per cent for SC (Right), one per cent for Bhovi, Banjaras and others.

Bommai had defended his government’s decision that “the religious minorities do not have reservation quota in seven states”. The decision has been taken to allot reservation for Muslims under the EWS quota.

He also added that the demand for a hike in the reservation had been pending for the last 30 years but the Congress did not do anything but made false promises. They had thought it would not be possible for the BJP to do it.

“We showed our commitment by getting a report, got the study done, constituted a cabinet sub-committee, and took a bold decision as per law.”

