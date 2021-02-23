Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he hopes that the United States and the Taliban will continue to abide by the Doha agreement  signed between the US and the Taliban in February 2020.

Quoted by Pakistan’s Dawn news agency, Qureshi said he also hopes that progress is maintained in the implementation of the US-Taliban deal to achieve a political settlement of the Afghanistan conflict.

He said that he is looking forward that collective efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan “will bear fruit”, TOLO news reported.

The Doha agreement calls for the withdrawal of all international forces from Afghanistan by May 1. Meanwhile, it calls on the Taliban to cut its ties with al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups.

This comes as a meeting was held between peace negotiators of the Afghan Republic and the Taliban in Doha on Monday.

Both sides stressed the need to continue their meetings on the agenda of the talks, a Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said in a tweet.

Afghan and US officials have said that the Taliban should reduce violence and return to the table of negotiations.

