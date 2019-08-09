Qureshi reaches China to discuss Kashmir issue

Beijing, Aug 9 (IANS) Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in Beijing on Friday to hold consultations with the Chinese leadership over India’s decision to revoke Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

On arrival at the Beijing airport, Qureshi was welcomed by Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi and senior officials of the Foreign Ministry.

Speaking to the Pakistani media before leaving for China, the Minister said that “India is intent on disrupting the regional peace with its unconstitutional measures. China is not only a friend to Pakistan but also an important country of the region”.

Qureshi told reporters that he will take the Chinese leadership in confidence over the situation. “I will apprise the Chinese leaders of the unconstitutional measures taken up by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir. I will also brief them of the gross human rights violations in the occupied valley.”

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and other high officials are accompanying the Foreign Minister on the visit.

Qureshi said on Thursday that the Indian government “can stage a Pulwama like terrorist act or drama to avoid the world’s attention from the grave situation in the occupied valley”.

“We are… looking at political, diplomatic and legal options to deal with the prevailing situation. Pakistan has decided to stay vigilant because India can start a false flag operation, similar to Pulwama, anytime,” he had said while addressing the media in Islamabad.

“We need to be prepared as India can react anyway.”

–IANS

soni/