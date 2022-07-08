A day after former Union Minister R.C.P. Singh claimed that he is a self-made leader, Bihar minister and JD-U leader Ashok Chaudhary on Friday claimed that he does not even have capacity to assemble even 5,000 people.

“He can claim anything but everyone believes whatever he became only with the support of Nitish Kumar. He became a member of the Rajya Sabha, General Secretary and national President of the party only due to the blessings of Nitish Kumar,” Chaudhary said about his party colleague.

“If he is claiming that whatever he achieves due to his own hard work, it means he became Union Minister without the wishes of Nitish Kumar. In JD-U, Nitish Kumar is the leader of the party. Any leader who is flourishing in the party is only due to the blessings of Nitish Kumar. I don’t know how he is claiming that he is a self-made leader,” he added.

Singh, who returned to Patna on Thursday, said that he is a self-made leader of Bihar.

Asked whether he would form another political party, he said: “I am a simple person and whatever I have achieved in my political career is due to my own ability and hard work. Now, I am going to my native village and will go to the places where my supporters would invite me.”

