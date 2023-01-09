INDIA

R.C.P. Singh claims Nitish Kumar misusing taxpayers money in Samadhan Yatra

Former Union Minister R.C.P. Singh on Monday accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of “misusing” the money of taxpayers in his Samadhan Yatra.

“The state government is expanding crores of rupees in the Samadhan Yatra but it is not yielding anything to address the issues of common people of Bihar. The Road Construction and Health Ministers are not seen in the Yatra with him. So how could he address issues related to these departments?” he asked.

“Nitish Kumar allowed only those ministers who stayed with him round the clock. Nitish Kumar deliberately kept (Deputy Chief Minister) Tejashwi Yadav away from the Samadhan Yatra. It looks like Nitish Kumar does not want any work to do. He is expending the money of taxpayers to enjoy. Whatever he is doing in Samadhan Yatra is not coming into public domain. So, how could a common person know the solution of their issues will be resolved through it?” he added.

