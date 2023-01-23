INDIA

R-Day 2023: Amid security threat, Delhi Police ban drones, paragliders till Feb 15

Ahead of the Republic Day, the Delhi Police on Monday banned the flying of sub-conventional aerial vehicles over the national capital for security and safety reasons.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora issued the order, prohibiting the flying of aerial vehicles such as para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely-piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft till February 15.

“It has been reported that certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries, and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc,” the order read.

The Commissioner invoked his powers under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code for the ban and warned anyone violating it will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The ban shall come into force with effect from January 18, and will remain in force for a period of 29 days i.e. up to February 15 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier, the order read.

