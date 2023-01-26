INDIA

R-Day an occasion to rededicate to Constitutional values: Kharge

NewsWire
0
0

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday termed Republic Day a “solemn occasion” to rededicate oneself to the Constitution and its values.

He made the observation while hoisting the national flag at his residence on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.

Quoting Dr B.R. Ambedkar,  he said’, “We are Indians, firstly and lastly.”

While asserting that Republic Day is a solemn occasion to rededicate ourselves to the Constitution and its values, he tweeted, “Hoisted the National Flag at 10 Rajaji Marg and remembered the sacrifice of our martyrs and makers of modern India.”

Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress President tweeted, “Wishing a very Happy Republic Day to all my beloved fellow Indians.”

The Republic Day parade began from Kartavya Path in New Delhi with a 21-gun salute.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this year’s chief guest, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi were among the dignitaries present at the venue.

During the grand parade, the major attraction was the Indian forces marching contingents of and their military equipment. Notably, this year, the marching contingents of the Navy and the Air Force were led by women officers.

20230126-125205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Obesity, sedentary lifestyle making young women prone to breast cancer: Experts

    Former Kerala Ranji captain O.K. Ramdas passes away at 74

    Harrdy, Parineeti speak in Punjabi on ‘Code Name Tiranga’ set

    Jackie Shroff’s plea to Yogi Adityanath: Get cinemas to lower popcorn...