The nation will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26. And this year, the celebrations have been planned reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Jan Bhagidari’.

The Republic Day celebrations are going to be a week-long affair commencing January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and culminate on January 30, which is observed as Martyrs’ Day to commemorate the death of Mahatma Gandhi, said Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

Twenty-three tableaux from 17 states and Union Territories and six from various ministries and departments, depicting the nation’s rich cultural heritage, economic and social progress and strong internal and external security, will roll down the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade.

Reflecting the Janbhagidari theme, ‘Bharat Parv’ will be organised on the Gyan Path in front of Red Fort from January 26-31 by the Ministry of Tourism. It will showcase Republic Day tableaux, performances by the military bands, cultural performances, food courts and crafts bazaar.

The celebrations will be a tribute to Indian National Army (INA) veterans, and the tribal communities that participated in the freedom movement.

Aramane said that many new events are being organised as part of the Republic Day celebrations this year. These include military tattoo and tribal dance festival; Veer Gatha 2.0; second edition of Vande Bharatam dance competition; performances by military and Coast Guard bands at the National War Memorial; an all-India school band competition; a drone show, and projection mapping during the Beating the Retreat ceremony.

The details of the events are as follows:

A military tattoo and tribal dance festival will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on January 23 and 24. The Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs are jointly organising the event, with Indian Coast Guard being the coordinating agency. It will witness 10 military tattoo performances and 20 tribal dances.

The Indian armed forces will showcase horse show, khukri dance, gatka, mallakhamb, kalaripayattu, thang-ta, motorcycle display, air warrior drill, and martial arts.

Twenty tribal dance troupes from all across the country will perform during the military tattoo event.

20230118-222402