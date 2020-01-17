R-Day dress rehearsal glitters on Thursday

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) The full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade, on Thursday, concluded successfully, giving a glimpse of the grand spectacle to unfold on Sunday.

The rehearsal is a precursor to the actual Republic Day parade scheduled to be held on January 26.

Thursday’s dress rehearsal gave sneak previews of the way the grand spectacle, combining a display of India’s military might and cultural grandeur, will unfold on Sunday.

For the first time after appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff, 3 helicopters – representing the three wings of the defence forces – the army, the navy and the air – flew together, reflecting the new sense of cohesion within the three forces.

In all, 16 military contingents will take part in the parade, and 4 weapons will be showcased at the event.

In another first, on January 26, the Prime Minister accompanied by the CDS and the three Chiefs of Staff will visit the National War Memorial.

–IANS

