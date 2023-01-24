Delhi Police have deployed over 6,000 police personnel in and around the New Delhi district amid adequate security arrangements for the safe conduct of the Republic Day parade, an official said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Pranav Tayal said that the police have made arrangements for around 70,000 people and the total deployment will be more than 6,000 police personnel.

Both static and mobile Quick Response Teams will remain alert to handle any untoward situation, he said,

“We have intensified the anti-terror measures in coordination with other agencies. Teams of National Security Guard will also be deployed,” the DCP said.

The city is already under a heavy security cover after intelligence agencies received inputs of a possible terror attack in the run-up to the Republic Day. Vehicles are being thoroughly checked at all the entry and exit points of Delhi.

“Delhi has always remained a target for anti-social elements. Threat perception is very high during such occasions. There are threat inputs and we have strengthened our security apparatus,” the DCP said.

The police have also installed 150 new CCTV cameras with some even having a feature of face recognition to keep an eye over the movement of every unsocial element.

This time the police have also introduced a new security feature in the entry pass of the Republic Day parade. “Every pass or ticket has a QR code. The entry will only be given when that code is scanned and the person carrying it is identified and verified,” the DCP said.

He said that no person without a pass or a ticket will be allowed to gain entry at the Kartavya Path.

The Delhi Police on Monday banned the flying of sub-conventional aerial vehicles over the national capital for security and safety reasons.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora issued the order, prohibiting the flying of aerial vehicles such as para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely-piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft till February 15.

