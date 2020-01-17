R-Day parade: Rajasthani legacy returns after 4 years

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) After a long gap of four years, the state of Rajasthan would be getting an opportunity during the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday to showcase its tableau, an official said on Wednesday.

Interacting with IANS, Vinay Sharma, Assistant Secretary of Rajasthan Lalit Kala Academy, said: “For four years, the tableau of Rajasthan was not getting a chance to participate in the Republic Day Parade. Now, the state would make all use of the opportunity to make the Rajasthani heritage visible to everyone. The tableau has been given a pink colour to recognize the Rajasthani tradition.”

The official said that Harshiv Sharma, a well-known artist of Rajasthan, was entrusted with the responsibility of designing the tableau to make it appear distinct and unique.

The tableau will also take part in the full dress rehearsal to be held on Thursday, before the Republic Day parade.

The pink tableau was visible at a press preview here on Wednesday.

An attempt has also been made to give a glimpse of the glory of the heritage buildings of Jaipur in the tableau. The entrance of the markets, monuments equipped with vents, look quite attractive. The tableau also depicts Tripolia Darwaza, Statue Circle and City Palace Gate.

On the tractor part of the tableau, the statue of Jaipur founder Sawai Jai Singh is seen with an umbrella in a decorative marble stone which makes the tableau even more attractive. The beautiful dome with the colourful design door of the Chandramahal located in the City Palace of Jaipur is also shown.

In the trailer part of the tableau, the beautiful pink coloured walls of the city of Jaipur have been decorated with ‘chhatris’, mesh walls, etc.

Folk artists can be seen in this pink tableau, performing well known puppet dances.

Folk instrumentalists are shown playing sarangi manjira dholak etc. on the tableau. Besides, dancers can be also seen on the beautifully-designed pink tableau.

On both sides of the tableau, the dance of the famous folk god of Rajasthan, Ramdev Ji Pir, performed by the dancers on the song ‘Rune Jhun Baje Ghunghara’ folklore, gives the pink tableau an emotional touch.

