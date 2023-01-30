The best marching contingents and tableaux for the 74th Republic Day parade have been announced, with Punjab Regiment being adjudged as the best marching contingent, and Uttarakhand bagging the top prize for best tableau.

According to the Ministry of Defence, separate results — one by a panel of judges and the other through online voting conducted by MyGov, have been announced.

Three panels of judges were appointed for assessing the performances of the marching contingents from three services, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other auxiliary forces, besides tableaux from various states, Union Territories and ministries and departments.

The Defence Ministry said that on the basis of the assessment of the panels, the best marching contingent award among the three services went to Punjab Regiment. Best marching contingent award among the CAPFs and other auxiliary forces went to CRPF marching contingent.

The best three tableaux from states and UTs were from Uttarakhand (Manaskhand), Maharashtra (Sade Tin Shaktipith and Nari Shakti), and Uttar Pradesh (Ayodhya Deepotsav), respectively.

The tableau of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (Eklavya Model Residential Schools, EMRSs) was named the best among the ministries and departments.

A special prize was given to the Central Public Works Department’s ‘Biodiversity Conservation and Vande Bharatam’ dance group.

In addition to the panel of judges, a web page was created on the MyGov platform for online registration of citizens for watching the Republic Day parade and the Beating the Retreat Ceremony online.

An online poll was also conducted by MyGov for the citizens to vote for their favourite tableaux from states, UTs and ministries and departments, as also among the marching contingents in the popular choice category.

According to the online pole, the best marching contingent among the three services was the Indian Air Force’s contingent.

Here also, the CRPF marching contingent was voted as the best among the CAPFs and other auxiliary forces.

The best three tableaux from states and UTs, as per the online poll, were from Gujarat (Clean-Green energy efficient), Uttar Pradesh (Ayodhya Deepotsav), and Maharashtra (Sade Tin Shaktipeeth and Nari Shakti), respectively.

The CAPF tableau under the Ministry of Home Affairs was adjudged the best among the central ministries and departments.

