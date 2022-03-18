ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

R.J. Balaji’s next movie to be titled ‘Veetla Vishesham’; release date June 17

Actor-director R.J. Balaji and director N.J. Saravanan’s upcoming Tamil film has been titled ‘Veetla Vishesham’, its makers announced on Friday.

The film, featuring Balaji, Oorvasi, the late Malayalam actress Lalitha and Sathyaraj in the lead roles, will hit screens on June 17 this year.

Releasing the title and first look of the film, one of its producers, Boney Kapoor, tweeted: “‘Veetla Vishesham’! Get ready for the craziest family entertainer of 2022! June 17th! Only in theatres!”

Produced jointly by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, it is believed to be the Tamil remake of the Hindi film ‘Badhaai Ho’, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.

Karthik Muthukumar is the director of photography for the film. Its music is composed by Girishh Gopalakrishnan.

Balaji tweeted: “We waited long enough to announce our film, but we promise you a fun family entertainer this June 17th!!!”

