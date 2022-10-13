Minister for Power and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh will inaugurate a two-day conference of states power ministers in Udaipur on Friday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as well senior officials of the power departments of the participating states along with chiefs of power sector PSUs and state power ministers will take part in the conference, which has been organised by the Central government.

Some of the important agenda items of the conference are viability of distribution companies, power sector reforms, smart metering, ensuring uninterrupted power supply, energy conservation and the future of power system in the year 2030.

A report on “Performance of Power Utilities for the Financial Year 2020-21” will also be released during the conference.

The report is published annually by Power Finance Corporation under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Power.

