INDIA

R.K. Vishwakarma is new UP DGP

NewsWire
Dr Raj Kumar Vishwakarma will be the new Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh after the retirement of D.S. Chauhan on Friday.

He has been made the acting Director General of Police.

Chauhan, who was holding the additional charge of DGP for the last 11 months, retired on March 31. He was an IPS officer of 1988 batch.

Four other officers of the 1988 batch were in the race for the post of the DGP.

Among these, Vijay Kumar’s retirement is in January 2024, Anand Kumar will retire in April 2024, Anil Kumar Agarwal is currently on central deputation and will retire in April while Vishwakarma retires in May 2023.

