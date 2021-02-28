Rapper R. Kelly, who is currently serving jail term in a sexual assault case, has reportedly received the second dose of Covid vaccine in the prison.

According to tmz.com, the singer is ‘Covid safe’ after receiving the second dose from the Bureau of Prisons at MCC Chicago, where he is currently awaiting trial.

The singer had got his first shot in January. As per reports, 63 inmates at MCC Chicago have been fully vaccinated so far, along with 128 staff members.

Kelly was incarcerated in July 2020 on multiple allegations of sexual abuse in three states. However, Kelly has denied all the claims of physical or sexual abuse and domestic violence.

