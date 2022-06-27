Nambi Narayanan, the space research scientist at ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) whose biopic releases in theatres this Friday, July 1, 2022 has tested positive for Covid.

Actor R. Madhavan who plays Nambi Narayanan and has also directed the movie, expressed dismay at the news. Reacting to the news of Nambi Narayanan testing positive, Madhavan said, “We, Nambi Sir and I were supposed to promote the film together. And we did go to several venues in India and abroad together. But now he has tested positive (for Covid). And I’m like, hell, this is not the way it was meant to be.”

Madhavan added that he really wanted the real Nambi Narayanan to take the center stage for the promotions. He said, “That was the whole idea. I wanted the real Nambi Narayanan to take center stage. But now I have to stand alone for the film. I feel really stressed.”

Madhavan might say that he is feeling stressed and it may well be true because this is Madhavan’s debut as a director. He has also written and starred in this movie. As a creative process, Madhavan had shared previously that direction took a lot out of him and that he was exhausted with it.

Madhavan also added that in the immediate future he does not see himself directing another movie. He would rather focus on acting for some time.

Meanwhile, when ‘Rocketry – The Nambi Effect’ premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2022 it received a thunderous standing ovation for several minutes. Speaking about it, Madhavan said, “By the grace of God, so far, the film has only received bouquets. I want the story of Nambi Narayanan to be seen by the maximum number of people.”

