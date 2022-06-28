Actor R. Madhavan has reacted to the news of a possible remake of his Hindi debut movie, ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’.

Speaking about it an interview, R. Madhavan called his debut movie as “foolishness” he said that “he would not want to touch that”. But the ‘Rocketry – The Nambi Effect’ actor is hopeful that those who want to attempt a remake of the movie manage to “surprise the audience”.

‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ released in 2001 and is a romantic drama directed as well as written by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The movie stars R. Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan and Dia Mirza in lead roles. The movie was a remake of Gautham’s Tamil movie, ‘Minnale’, and Madhavan was a part of the Tamil movie as well.

The movie has quite the loyal fan base and over the last decade or so has become a sort of cult classic in the romance drama genre.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, R. Madhavan started off by wishing the team that wanted to remake the movie, “All the best”.

Then reacting to the remake, Madhavan said, “I think it’s foolishness, and that’s my opinion. I wouldn’t want to touch that. I wouldn’t do it as a producer. I wish them all the very best from the bottom of my heart, I do. And I hope they surprise, because nothing in the industry can actually be predicted but it has a lot of memories attached to it for a lot of people. For the audiences, it is more than a movie. It is sort of an anthem in some ways. It’s like almost saying that 15 years from now you want to remake 3 Idiots. I don’t think it’s a sensible… let me just put it again – I think it’s a brave decision.”

Talking about himself, the ‘3 Idiots’ actor said, “I am not the kind of guy who looks back often and kind of evaluates one’s life about what has happened. I am actually a very live-in-the-moment kind of a guy. So, I am grateful that I have had the ability with my work, and the love of the public to do what I want to, and when I want to – that freedom being a rarity. But I don’t gloat over it. I am just grateful for it.” R. Madhavan is currently gearing up for the release of his debut directorial ‘Rocketry – The Nambi Effect’. The movie is a biopic on the life of ISRO space scientist Nambi Narayanan who had to deal with a false charge of espionage. Madhavan is also playing the titular role of Narayanan in the movie. ‘Rocketry – The Nambi Effect’ will release in cinemas on July 1, 2022.