R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ takes over Times Square

Actor R Madhavan’s directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ lit up the Nasdaq Billboard at Times Square as the team showcased the film’s trailer on the big billboard.

Madhavan and his team have embarked on a 12-day promotional tour across the US. One of the highlights so far has been the city of Stafford, Texas declaring June 3 as Nambi Narayanan Day.

This is also where the ISRO genius Nambi Narayanan, on whose life the biographical drama is based, met up with astronaut Sunita Williams for a personal interaction.

The trailer of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect played on the Nasdaq Billboard at Times Square, the world’s largest billboard. Present to watch and beam it live in person from 8:45 PM and 9 PM on June 11, were the actor-writer-producer-director of the film, R Madhavan, along with the ISRO space scientist Nambi Narayanan were present.

Speaking about the trailer being screened on the Nasdaq Billboard at Times Square, R Madhavan said, “It is all very surreal! Time has gone by so quickly — it feels like it was only yesterday we were shooting the film and now, here we are, a few days away from the film’s release, screening the trailer on the world’s most coveted billboard!

“With God’s grace, I’m thankful for all the love and affection we have received so far. We are looking forward to seeing you in the theatres on July 1!”

Set to hit screens worldwide on July 1, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ captures the spy scandal that changed Nambi Narayanan’s life forever and unravels the truth behind it all.

Starring R Madhavan in the eponymous role, the film has a powerful ensemble star cast comprising of acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

