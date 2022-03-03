INDIA

R. Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai

By NewsWire
0
0

R. Priya, a 28-year-old Post Graduate and a Councillor from Mangalapuram is to become the next Mayor of Chennai. She will be the first Dalit Mayor of Chennai corporation after the State government in January 2022 passed an order reserving Chennai Corporation Mayor post to Dalit women.

She is a Post Graduate in Commerce from Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Arts and Science College for Women in George Town, Chennai.

Speaking to IANS over telephone, the incumbent Mayor said, “I am thankful to the Chief Minister and the cadres and workers of the DMK for having elected me as the Mayor candidate of Chennai. I wanted to be part of the development works that the Chief Minister is initiating and hence took the plunge in politics. As a Mayor of Chennai, I will have my task cut out and I hope that I will be able to live up to the expectations of people and my party.”

She will be the third woman Mayor of Chennai after Tara Cherian and Kamakshi Jayaraman.

Priya was elected from ward 74, Mangalapuram from North Chennai, making her the first Mayor from North Chennai. The North Chennai area lacks in basic amenities including drinking water, electricity, connectivity, and sanitation.

20220303-141404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.