R.S. Bhatthi appointed as new DGP of Bihar

: Bihar government has appointed Rajender Singh Bhatthi as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of the state.

Bhatthi will take charge from current DGP Sanjiv Kumar Singhal who will retire on Monday.

Bhatthi was instrumental in arresting late Bahubali leader Mohammad Shahabuddin in 2005 when he was the SP of Siwan.

Bhatthi, a 1990 batch Bihar cadre IPS officer, is currently holding the post of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Seema Suraksha Bal. He was also deployed on central deputation twice in his career and also worked in CBI.

20221218-224202

