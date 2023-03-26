ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Raashii Khanna desires to do an ‘Aashiqui’ kind of film with Kartik Aaryan

Actress Raashii Khanna has expressed her desire to work with actor Kartik Aaryan in a love story just like ‘Aashiqui’.

Recently during an interview, while talking about Kartik, Raashii said, “I think with him, I would like to do an intense love story, not a comedy fun genre kind of film but like an intense film like Aashiqui.”

“That film I think will be very nice because I love romantic films and I had done a film and that was the film that was immensely loved by the audience so they love me in a love story. So if I have to do with Kartik, probably a film like that.”

On the work front, Kartik has an exciting line-up of films with Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next among others.

