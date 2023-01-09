INDIALIFESTYLE

Rabid dog bites girl in Surat

A girl suffered severe injuries and had to undergo a surgery after she was bitten by a rabid dog while playing in front of her house in Surat.

A CCTV footage of the incident surfaced in social media on Monday

Victim Ravi’s aunt Megha told the media that the girl was playing in the front of the house in Fulpada area on Saturday evening, when the rabid dog caught her cheek and bit her. She had to undergo minor surgery and also got stitches on her cheek.

Kinjalben, who rescued Ravi from the rabid dog, said that she was playing with her children. Other children had gone ahead, and Ravi was left behind, when the dog bit her.

Only after the CCTV footage surfaced on Monday and locals complained to the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), the team swung into action. SMC officer Rajesh Ghelani said that the team had caught three to four dogs from the Fulpada area.

He even claimed that daily 30 to 35 stray dogs are being caught by the SMC team. In the last calendar year, 7521 dogs were caught of which 6530 were sterilised.

