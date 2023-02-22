INDIA

Race for next Kerala police chief begins

NewsWire
0
0

The race for the post of the next State Police chief – director general of police (law and order) of Kerala has begun with incumbent Anil Kant, presently on an extension, is to superannuate on June 30.

According to the present rules as prescribed by the Centre, the state government has to submit a list of eight officials, which will be pruned to three and sent back to the state government, which can select anyone from the list of three.

The front runners include Nitin Agarwal, Padmakumar, Sheikh Darwais Sahib, Sanjeev Kumar Pat Joshi, T.K. Vinod Kumar, Yogesh Gupta and two others.

Among these Nitin Agarwal, presently ADG CRPF is unlikely to return to the state and hence may not opt for it.

The state government has to send a detailed profile of the officials and they have asked the eight officials to submit their profiles.

20230222-115002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IMPCL registers record turnover, crosses Rs 164 cr

    Promoting and protecting India’s Intangible Cultural Heritage

    ED attaches shares of Gardens Galleria in PMLA case

    ‘How long can you keep a person inside’: SC on Pak...