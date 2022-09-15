ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rachana Mistry throws light on her role in ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’

‘Barrister Babu’ fame Rachana Mistry, who is currently seen on the show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’, talks about her role and also opens up on the upcoming track in the show.

This show is all about two individuals falling in love despite their age gaps. It features Iqbal Khan as Dev and Rachana is depicting the female lead Vidhi in the daily soap.

The actress has also been part of shows like ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ and ‘Chandrashekhar’.

She briefed on her on-screen character: “Vidhi has always been so shy and innocent, so for her to start feeling things she never thought she would is quite odd. Dev, in Vidhi’s opinion, is such a kind soul who has always encouraged her to feel good about herself, respects her for both her good and bad qualities, and doesn’t make fun of her like other people do.”

She added: “That’s what led Vidhi to begin appreciating Dev. She is oblivious that she has developed a liking for Dev. It’s an incredible experience for Vidhi as she has never felt this way for someone before.”

‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ airs on Star Bharat.

