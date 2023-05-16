ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Rachel Brosnahan responds to ‘Superman: Legacy’ casting rumour

Actress Rachel Brosnahan has broken her silence on a report linking her to ‘Superman: Legacy’.

After it was reported that she is among the mix to play Lois Lane in the upcoming DCEU movie, the actress has expressed interest in starring in the film, report aceshowbiz.com.

“The Marvelous Mrs Maisel” star was asked about being one of the frontrunners to play Lois Lane during her appearance on ‘The View’.

“I mean, look, take everything you read on the internet with a grain of salt is my first piece of advice,” she coyly said at first.

While she neither confirmed nor denied the news, the Emmy winner added: “Look, it would be extraordinary. I grew up watching Lois Lane, this incredibly talented journalist, far from a damsel in distress, and I would jump at the chance if it arose.”

Brosnahan was also talking about the final season of her critically-acclaimed Amazon series ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ and her role in the Broadway revival of the Lorraine Hansberry play ‘The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window’ during the interview with the talk show’s co-hosts.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report that Brosnahan is among the names being considered to portray the love interest of Clark Kent a.k.a. Superman. She reportedly delivered an “outstanding” audition, but at 32, she might be not the Lane that James Gunn is looking for, which is a heroic Metropolis character in her twenties.

Other names eying the part reportedly included ‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor, Emma Mackey of Netflix’s series ‘Sex Education’ and ‘Scream VI’ star Samara Weaving.

Nicholas Hoult has been tipped to play the classic villain Lex Luthor, while David Corenswet is allegedly the frontrunner to play the titular superhero.

‘Superman: Legacy’ will be the first project in the new DC Universe as supervised by Gunn and his DC Studios co-head Peter Safran. Gunn is set to direct with the script that he also writes. The movie is expected to be released sometime in 2025.

20230516-111207

