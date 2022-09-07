INDIA

Racket going on in the country on the pretext of bonded labour: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday orally observed that a racket is running in the name of bonded labour and the labourers take advantage of it.

A bench, headed by Justice Hemant Gupta, observed that there is nothing like bonded labourers, and instead these labourers take the money and work at brick kilns.

The bench, also comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, said: “They come from backward areas. They take the money and eat, and then resign.”

The top court was hearing a plea by late social activist Swami Agnivesh on behalf of a woman worker, who had alleged that she was raped by an associate of brick kiln contractor in RS Pura sub-division of Jammu.

Counsel, representing Jammu and Kashmir, submitted before the bench that the matter was investigated after a case was lodged. However, in 2018, the case closed as the victim, who had made allegations the associate of a brick kiln contractor, could not be traced.

The bench noted that a detailed response has been filed by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

The bench further added that this is a racket in the country. “These labourers only take advantage of this bonded labourer thing”.

It was alleged that in 2012, the victim and her husband wanted to return to their native state, but the contractor asked them to deposit Rs 3 lakh as a condition to relieve them from their services. The woman was subjected to illegal confinement, where she was repeatedly raped.

20220907-213604

