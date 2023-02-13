Delhi Capitals have acquired the services of India’s Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey along with South African Marizanne Kapp in the capped all-rounders set of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Player Auction here on Monday.

Radha was sold at a base price of INR 40 lakh. Shikha, having a base price of Rs 40 lakh, joined Capitals for a INR 60 lakh deal while Marizanne bagged INR 1.5 crore.

Another Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana, with a base of INR 50 lakh, went to Gujarat Giants for INR 75 lakh. South African Nadine de Klerk, Australia’s Jess Jonassen, Scottish Leigh Kasperek and Salma Khatun of Bangladesh went unsold.

India Under-19 wicketkeeper Hrishita Basu, too, failed to attract any bidders.

In the bowler’s list, UP Warriorz bagged Rajeshwari Gayakwad for a base price of INR 40 lakh. Left-arm seamer from India Anjali Sarvani joined UP Warriorz for INR 55 lakh.

Shamilia Connell from West Indies, Australian fast bowler Megan Schutt, Bangladesh’s Jahanara Alam, New Zealand’s Lea Tahuhu, South Africa’s Ayabonga Khaka and Shakera Selman from West Indies got no bids.

In the list of spin bowlers, English cricketer Sarah Glenn, South African Nonkululeko Mlaba, India’s Poonam Yadav, Inoka Ranaweera of Sri Lanka, Australian Alana King, Afy Fletcher from West Indies and Fran Jones from New Zealand also went unsold.

