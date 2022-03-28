Prabhas’s recent release ‘Radhe Shyam’ is all set to release on digital platform Prime Video on April 1, 2022, i.e., this coming Friday. The movie released in theatres on March 11, however the feedback and reviews for the movie were not as good as the makers would have expected.

Prime Video has bagged the rights to stream this fantasy romance drama and they shared the news of the movie’s OTT release on their social media handles. The streaming giant wrote, “Hop on this magical journey of love with #RadheShyamOnPrime, April 1.”

Here is the tweet:

The movie which stars ‘Bahubali’ star Prabhas and actress Pooja Hegde in the lead roles was made at a whopping budget of Rs. 300 crores. Though the movie seemed to have a good start at the box office as the advance booking for the movie in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was sold out even before the release, because of bad reviews and feedback from movie goers, the movie did not see growth beyond the opening weekend.

That said, thanks to early bookings the movie did have a good weekend opening and overall managed to earn around Rs. 210 crores since the two weeks of its release in theatres.

Most of this revenue is from the Telugu belt, the movie found little to no audience in the Hindi belt as it released alongside ‘The Kashmir Files’ and that movie swept through the box office like a tornado and even destroyed the chances of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ which released a week later.

Now the makers have decided to release the movie digitally and will be hoping that the immediate release on OTT, within a month of theatrical release might boost viewership of the movie.

The movie has been in the making since 2018 and it was a much-hyped production, however, despite the director Radha Krishna Kumar saying that it was a romantic drama, fans went in expecting some action, as it was after all Prabhas in the lead. There was much disappointment as the expectations from ‘Radhe Shyam’ did not match the reality of the movie as was seen on the big screen.

Prabhas has ‘Adipurush’, ‘Project K’ and ‘Salaar’ in the pipeline and his fans will be hoping that these movies have some thrilling action and fight sequences, which is what they love to see Prabhas do on the big screen.

‘Radhe Shyam’ will release on Amazon Prime Video on April 1.