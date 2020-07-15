Canindia News

Radhika Apte draws a list of all that is missing from her life

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE07

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte is missing a lot of things lately, amid the Covid pandemic.

Radhika took to Instagram, where she shared a behind-the-scenes picture from what seems like a photoshoot. In the image, Radhika is seen sporting an off-white, off-shoulder top, with denim shorts and sneakers.

She completed her look with beach curls on her short hair and nude make-up.

“Missing shoots and photo shoots and friends and colleagues and Bombay and studios and roads and swimming pools and everything. #itsoneofthosedays#lockdown #throwback,” Radhika captioned the image, which currently has 164K likes.

Radhika is currently spending time with her husband Benedict Taylor at their London home.

In March, she had detailed her experience about her immigration from India to the UK, during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related posts

Biggest drug cartel in US net; Bollywood, Dawood & Indian pharma Co links emerge (IANS World Exclusive)

CanIndia New Wire Service

Guess why Diana Penty is being trolled by Bollywood

CanIndia New Wire Service

Wednesday Wisdom: Kajol on why she can never be diplomatic

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.