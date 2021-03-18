Actress Radhika Apte, who will soon be seen in the upcoming sci-fi series “OK Computer”, says that although she was never interested in technology, working with robots for the show was a fun experience.

“Working with the robots was really fun, I have never really been so interested in A.I. or machines in my life and ever indulged in that idea. So when we had scenes where I just had to talk to robots in the series, the robots felt so innocent and harmless and you could just fall in love with them. They are very friendly and helpful,” Radhika said.

She added: “Neil (Pagedar), one of our writer-directors used to give cues and talk as the robots, and so it was endearing. I actually really enjoyed the few scenes I had only with robots. The machines were so innovative in the series and they looked so interesting. It has developed an interest in me about the machines and A.I.”

Radhika plays the role of Laxmi Suri, a girl who loves robots over humans and talks about them all day long. She also happens to be the head of PETER, which stands for People for Ethical Treatment for Robot Everywhere, an organisation to protect robot rights. The series also features Vijay Varma.

