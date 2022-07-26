Radhika Apte can be called the content queen as the actor has since the beginning of her career chosen roles based on how content heavy the project is, no matter if it is a full-length massy masala Bollywood film or an offbeat short or even a “hatke” (different) web series.

The actress in a recent chat revealed that she feels with digital platforms coming in to play and global content available everywhere, the world is now, “smaller and wider at the same time”.

By this she means that now every kind of content, regardless of its region and language can become popular anywhere in the world.

Speaking to HT, Radhika said, “Basically the world is becoming smaller with so much content being put out on similar platforms directly, including a lot of regional work, which is also going to festivals from be it Hindi project, Malayalam or Marathi.”

She added, “To the people outside of India, it doesn’t matter (what language is the project in) when they’re watching it”.

The ‘Andhadhun’ actor continued her point and said, “The content is getting a wide base regardless of the country. But we still regard Bollywood as a bit superior, which is just a perspective and is absolutely not true”.

Unintentionally wading into the Bollywood vs. South movies debate, Apte said, “It is high time that we regard regional cinema and Bollywood equally so. The world has become such a small place now that we watch content from everywhere in the world. And subtitles have become quite popular, even people are getting used to watching subtitles while watching a project, especially in the cities. I hope it will spread further now. Going forward, hopefully, it will all depend on the content and not the language.”

Radhika Apte was last seen in ‘Forensic’, which also starred Vikrant Massey, Ronit Roy, Prachi Desai and Vindu Dara Singh in prominent roles. The movie is the remake of a Malayalam movie of the same name.

Given that Radhika Apte herself spoke about Bollywood vis-à-vis South movies, she was asked about the neverending debate around cinema of the north and the south.

Handling it like a boss, Apte said, “I don’t know about this conversation about one language working well and another not working. I’m not really very tuned to most of the things and news”. The 38-year-old, added, “I try to keep away from it”.

But she does credit the digital streamer explosion for broadly expanding the audience of regional content across the country and the world.

Radhika, who herself, has been a part of some very interesting OTT content like, ‘Ghoul’, ‘Sacred Games’, ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ and others said, “It is quite interesting right now. When the web space came up, it sort of opened up avenues for content and subjects that were not being dealt with in cinema and on television. Now, OTT has become television. The content is also becoming very unique.”

Lastly, she was asked about the numbers game in the OTT space and how do streamers stay competitive and creative with content and still get the numbers they need. To this, Radhika said, “That is also very interesting and sad. I understand that they have to maintain and find the money and maintain the business. It is very distinct. I’m hoping and wondering whether it will balance itself out or not. We have to wait and see.” Radhika Apte will be seen next in the Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer, ‘Vikram Vedha’.