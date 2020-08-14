Radhika Madan captures her super lovely moods

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actress Radhika Madan turned photographer and captured some beautiful self-portraits.

Radhika posted two pictures on Instagram. In the first, she looks at the camera with her hand placed under her chin. In the other photograph, she simply smiles at the camera.

“Captured by the super lovely,” she gloated in the caption.

Radhika is known for her banter-filled social media posts. She keeps her fans entertained with her regular updates on the photo-sharing platforms.

Her captions are usually what catches the eye of netizans and she often borrows lines from hit Hindi film songs or uses viral memes such as the ongoing “Binod” trend.

The actress, who is currently in New Delhi with her family, will next be seen in Kunal Deshmukh’s “Shiddat”, co-starring Mohit Raina, Diana Penty and Sunny Kaushal.

