Radhika Madan has a special treat for Govinda fans

A bit of Govinda seems to have brushed off on Radhika Madan, going by her latest social media post.

In a new picture Radhika has posted on Instagram, she is busy with her mobile phone. For a caption to the picture, Radhika wrote the lyrics of the popular song “What is mobile number”, picturised on Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the 1999 film, “Haseena Maan Jayegi”.

“Hello 9821026212 BPL ? Shyah! Are 9820026235 max touch? Shyah! Ps- Only Govinda fans will get this,” Radhika captioned the image.

Actor Ranveer Singh dropped a laughing emoji in the comment section.

Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote: “Haseena” and “Max touch”.

This is not the first time Radhika has taken an inspiration for her caption from a Hindi song. She once borrowed a few lines from the song “Kaun main haan tum” in the 2001 thriller “Ajnabee”.

She had also penned a few lines of the hit song “Oh oh jaane jaana” from Salman Khan’s 1998 superhit, “Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya” for a caption on social media.

The actress was last seen in “Angrezi Medium”, the last Bollywood release before the lockdown, and also the final film of the late Irrfan Khan.

She will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy “Shiddat”, which also stars Mohit Raina, Diana Madan and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of “Jannat” fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.