ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Radhika Madan shoots in hometown Delhi for the first time in 9 years

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Radhika Madan resumes shooting of her seventh film. However, what makes it special is that in nine years of her career, she is shooting in her hometown, New Delhi, for the first time.

Radhika did six projects last year, which are slated to release this year. Hopping on to her next, the ‘Angrezi Medium’ actor began shooting for her next earlier this year.

Beginning the next schedule of her film, Radhika Madan has reached her hometown Delhi and expressed her happiness of shooting in her city through an Insta story.

The actress said: “9 years in the industry and this is the FIRST time I’m shooting in MY CITY! dilli.”

Looking forward to an incredible slate of releases this year, Radhika already had her first release of 2023 with ‘Kuttey’ and is looking forward to ‘Kachhey Limbu’, which premiered at TIFF.

20230312-153002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hansika Motwani, Sohael Kathuriya tie the knot in Jaipur

    Brijesh Shandilya’s notes on his latest track from ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’

    Off the mark through long on! ’83’ weekend pickings tipped at...

    Kriti Sanon to ring in her birthday on the sets of...