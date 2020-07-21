Kickstart your day like Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan has given a sneak peek into how she kickstarted her week.

The actress took to Instagram and where posted a video of herself. In the clip, she is seen trying out a high kick, in a black T-shirt, grey sweatpants and denim jacket. She has completed her look with a pair of sunglasses.

“Kick-starting the week!” Radhika wrote alongside the video, which currently has 306K views.

Radhika has been posting pictures of herself quite regularly in the lockdown days. Recently, she posted a “raincheck” snapshot. In the image, she is seen inside an elevator dressed in a powder blue shirt-dress paired with nude stilettos.

The actress was last seen in “Angrezi Medium”, the last Bollywood release before the lockdown, and also the final film of the late Irrfan Khan.

She will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy “Shiddat”, which also stars Mohit Raina, Diana Madan and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of “Jannat” fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.