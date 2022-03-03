ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Radhika Madan to star in Sudhanshu Saria’s ‘Sanaa’

By NewsWire
Bollywood actress Radhika Madan will be seen starring in National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria’s upcoming film ‘Sanaa’.

Radhika Madan says, “Sudhanshu Saria has brought a remarkable amount of sensitivity to ‘Sanaa’ and I’m glad I was signed for it. It’s an arresting character with a very introspective and different brand of entertainment and I can’t wait to get started on this special film.”

With Saria donning multiple hats as producer, director and writer, the upcoming film is an introspective drama starring Radhika. Intentioned as a conversation starter, the Radhika-starrer will hit the floors soon and its pre-production work is now in full swing.

Saria says, ” ‘Sanaa’ will echo with viewers across geographies and cultures. It is introspective, timely and relevant with a terrific titular character at its centre. All of us at Four Line Entertainment couldn’t be more excited to go on this journey with the supremely talented Radhika.”

Produced by Four Line Entertainment, directed and written by Saria and starring Radhika, ‘Sanaa’ will hit the floors soon.

Saria was recently announced as the director of a high octane female-led espionage, ‘Ulajh’, with Junglee Pictures.

He is also writing, co-directing and show-running ‘Masoom’, a series for Amazon Prime, and co-producing and writing ‘Delhi Crime Season 3’ for Netflix.

