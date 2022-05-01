Actress Radhika Sarathkumar has announced a massive project with megastar Chiranjeevi via social media.

Radhika, who made the announcement unexpectedly, stated that she is now looking forward to collaborating with the “King of Mass” on a blockbuster.

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Swathi Kiranam’ actress said: “Thank you dear Chiranjeevi for giving your consent to do a project for Radaan and Sarath Kumar. Looking forward to making a blockbuster with the King of Mass.”

For the time being, there is no clear picture of the project.

The creators are yet to reveal any additional information about the film or series.

Radaan is a production company founded by the actress.

Chiranjeevi and Radhika have worked together in movies like ‘Goodachari No.1’, ‘Puli- Bebbuli’, ‘Jwala’, ‘Hero’, ‘Abhilasha’, ‘Patnam Vachina Pativrathalu’, ‘Mondi Ghatam, and many others in the past.

This news comes as an exciting element for their fans now that the duo is collaborating on a large project.

