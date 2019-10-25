Radio Kashmir renamed All India Radio

Srinagar, Oct 31 (IANS) With the historic Thursday seeing two new Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh come into being, putting into effect the reorganisation of the erstwhile state, radio stations too have been renamed.

Radio Station situated in Jammu is renamed as the All India Radio, Jammu. While stations in Srinagar and Leh have also been renamed as the All India Radio, Srinagar and All India Radio Leh, respectively.

The implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which got President’s assent on August 9, means the special status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 comes to an end after 72 years and has come into effect at 12 a.m. last night.

As per the Act, the respective UTs will have Lieutenant Governor as administrator who will be appointed by the President of India. The tenure will be determined by the President.

–IANS

