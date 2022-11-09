Radiology is the principle management process of all the disease and an important factors that helps indenting any type of abnormalities, said experts Underlining the need to create awareness among the patients.

“Recently, we have celebrated International Day of Radiology (IDoR), however, people in our country are still not aware about how radiology is important for their health and how it works to identify any type of abnormalities at the initial level,” said Dr.Anuj Aggarwal, senior radiologist, Safdarjung hospital.

“It is very important for the general public to be aware about the radiology and the crucial role being played in the management of their diseases. Be it any trivial health complaint or routine checkup in pregnancy or any suspected fracture or acute abdominal pain or severe issues like any tumour, hardly any patient who enters the hospitals is aware of this.”

“However, this is considered as the eye of medicine since via various modalities, the internal details of the body can be accurately visualised even without making any incision,” said Dr Aggarwal.

Talking to IANS, he said that just like routine blood investigations in health checkup, screening can be added as very often, people with no or trivial or non-specific abdominal complaints are found to have fatty liver, gall bladder stones or renal stones etc. Few cases who were otherwise normal come for routine checkup and incidentally small tumour was are detected on USG.

If such abnormalities are detected in the early stages, there are good chances of timely cure of patients. The radiations used in X rays and CT scan are potentially harmful and should be avoided if possible, but the harmful effects are very little in comparison to the benefits for a patient with certain health complaints.

“Besides X-ray, radiology helps in imaging procedures in other imaging processes as well. Radiology provides benefits to patients through advanced tools, techniques, and multiple options to detect and treat the disease. It allows the patient to diagnose problems early, which increases their chance of curing themselves. Picture imaging is vital to medical science for treating and diagnosing severe conditions,” said Dr Aggrawal.

