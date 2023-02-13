New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANSlife) Rado, known for its innovation in the area of materials and design, launched its 60th anniversary edition of the DiaStar Original at the India Art Fair 2023 embracing the successful 60 years of DiaStar.

The new DiaStar Original Anniversary Edition is created and designed in collaboration with the Swiss designer, Alfredo Haberli. It is framed by a radial-brushed Ceramos coiffe with polished angles and detailing set over a matching, monochrome stainless-steel case and a sapphire crystal with hexagonal facets that mark six decades since the first Rado DiaStar.

The first DiaStar was presented by Rado in April 1962 at the Basel fair and it created a sensation. After years of research and development, the world’s first scratch-proof watch was born.

Known for designs that are reduced and inventive, Swiss Designer Alfredo Haberli said, “Rado DiaStar was the world’s first scratch-proof watch, and it was one of the historic moments in the space of design. 60 years later when I got the opportunity to revamp and redesign this iconic watch, it was one of the most inspiring moments for me as a designer. As I designed the new watch, I imagined it to be bold, edgy, and futuristic keeping the essence of the original DiaStar. I am thrilled to be here at The India Art Fair in India to launch this iconic piece and I hope this watch connects with the audiences here.”

“I am very proud to present to you the next chapter in the DiaStar success story- the DiaStar Original 60-Year Anniversary Edition and this time in another Rado’s preferred material – CeramosTM . The goal was to revisit the model, with subtle but notable changes to mark its 60th Anniversary, to keep the strong personality of its predecessor, while also adding the best and latest innovations,” added Rado CEO Adrian Bosshard.

The new standard DiaStar Original models feature a parallel-stripe-faceted sapphire crystal, polished and brushed H-link stainless-steel bracelet, and a range of different dial colors in blue, grey, and green.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230213-105402