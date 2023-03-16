INDIASPORTSTENNIS

Rafael Nadal signs up to play in Monte Carlo Masters

The 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has prepared to return to action after recovering from a hip flexor injury as he has signed up to compete in the Monte Carlo Masters, starting from April 8, the organisers of the clay court tournament said.

Nadal has been absent from the courts since his Australian Open second round loss to American Mackenzie McDonald, where he aggravated a hip injury.

The Spaniard had also withdrawn from the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open due to grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in his left leg.

“Rafa was the first player to sign up. He wants to play in Monaco and is giving himself every chance to be able to participate in this tournament that he loves so much, and which he has won eleven times in singles, including a record eight consecutive titles between 2005 and 2012,” tournament Director David Massey said in a statement.

The field, which will be led by Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, includes the young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Dane Casper Ruud , the American Taylor Fritz Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Holger Rune, Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The 116th edition of the Monte Carlo Masters is the first major European tournament, which opens the clay season, on the legendary courts of the Monte-Carlo Country Club.

The main draw will be organised on April 7 in the presence of Stefanos Tsitsipas, who won his second consecutive singles title last year, while the pair Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury (United States/England), won the doubles.

