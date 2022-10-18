ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Raftaar raps ‘Full Dope’ for ‘Four More Shots Please!’

NewsWire
0
0

Indian rapper Raftaar, who is known for delivering hits such as ‘Bandook Meri Laila’, ‘Mantoiyat’ and ‘Toh Dishoom’, has rendered his rapping brilliance to the party anthem ‘Full Dope’ from the upcoming season of the International Emmy-nominated streaming show ‘Four More Shots Please!’.

The music video of the song features the sassy, unapologetic and fierce lead actresses of the show – Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J.

Commenting on the collaboration, Raftaar said in a statement, “I’ve really enjoyed collaborating for the rap song ‘Full Dope’ created for the upcoming season of ‘Four More Shots Please’. There was a real sense of thrill and excitement in the rap. It captured the overall theme and feel of the show perfectly. Whether on the dance floor or at home, audiences will feel its power”.

The song has elements of rap, uptempo beats, and powerful lyrics by Parth Parekh. Mikey McCleary has powered up the songs written by Kaptaan Saab and Dilin.

In addition, season 3 will also feature Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh and Samir Kochhar reprising their respective roles, whereas Jim Sarbh, Rohan Mehra, Shilpa Shukla and Sushant Singh will be joining the new season.

‘Four More Shots Please!’ will drop on Prime Video on October 21.

20221018-133806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Teaser of Vikram Prabhu-starrer ‘Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku’ out

    Himanshi Khurana: Shehnaaz is not in a state to talk

    Shreya Ghoshal, Vijay Prakash, Chinmayi pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

    Buzz around Samantha-Vijay Deverakonda’s movie