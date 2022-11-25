ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Raftaar, Yunan collaborate for their latest track 'Load Hai'

Popular rapper and music composer Raftaar has released his latest track ‘Load Hai’ in collaboration with Uday Singh, known by his stage name Yunan.

Raftaar, who is known for judging the reality shows such as ‘Hustle’, ‘Dance India Dance’, ‘Roadies’ and making music lovers dance to his hit tracks such as ‘Swag Mera Desi’, ‘Baby Marvake Maanegi’, ‘Dhaakad’ and many more opened up about his new dance number starring him, Yunan, and model and dancer Sarah Anjuli.

He said: “When your digital assistant can help you impress the girl, that’s when you know the future is here. ‘Load Hai’ is a unique concept that will be completely unexpected for my fans. Working with Yunan has definitely been exciting, he keeps the energy rolling and Sarah completes the video with her elegance.”

Known for his songs such as ‘Netflix And Chill’,’Kyu’ and also appeared on ‘Splitsvilla 12’, he added about collaborating with Raftaar: “Working with the industry maestro and country’s beloved Raftaar has always been a learning experience. Raftaar and Sarah’s on-screen presence spices up the track. I hope the audience will enjoy ‘Load Hai’ and keep supporting us with their love.”

