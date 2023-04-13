A rag picker was crushed to death by a JCB in the Vikas Nagar area in Delhi on Thursday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Pappu Singh (45), a resident of district Patna.

JCB driver tried to put Pappu’s body in a plastic bag, but was caught by locals and thrashed.

According to police, around 9:06 a.m., a call was received at Ranhola police station that a person was crushed to death by a JCB in the ground opposite Ashish Farm, Verma Road, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police found the body of Pappu.

“Pappu’s head was crushed, and half of his body was inside a plastic bag. Additionally, a JCB was found at the scene,” said Harendra Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District).

Further investigation revealed that the JCB driver, identified as Sunny Kumar, a resident of Mahavir Enclave in Dwarka, had come to clean the ground as instructed by his employer.

“He ran over Pappu, and the victim’s head came under the JCB tyre, resulting in his immediate death. The crime team and forensic team visited the spot to gather evidence, while Pappu’s body was sent to DDU hospital for post-mortem,” said the DCP.

“The driver of the JCB, who was caught trying to put Pappu’s body in a plastic bag, was apprehended by the public and subsequently thrashed. He has been sent for medical examination,” the official said, adding that the case is under investigation.

20230413-155805