A 34-year-old rag picker was killed by two vagabonds following a quarrel between them in Central Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sunil, a native of Kathgodam, Uttarakhand.

According to police, a police control room call was received on Monday, about a person lying in a pool of blood on the pavement opposite DCM mall.

The injured person was shifted to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

“An FIR into the incident was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at DBG Road police station and during investigation it was revealed that a quarrel took place between rag pickers and the deceased was hit on his head with the stick used for rag picking,” said a senior police official.

“Sunil was accompanied with Akshay and Machhi in rag picking on the road leading from Kishanganj railway fatak to DCM. An altercation took place between them and the deceased was hit on the head with a stick by Akshay and Macchi. All three are vagabond ragpickers,” said the official.

The official said that one accused Puran Lal Gamety alias Akshay has been apprehended in the case while the search is on for the other,” the official added.

