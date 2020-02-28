Rag picker killed despite Delhi Police’s claims of peace

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Even as the life is limping back to normal in the riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi, a minor told IANS that his father was brutally killed on Friday morning at Shiv Vihar area.

The killing has come after the Delhi Police claimed that peace prevailed in the national capital.

17-year-old Salman along with his father Ayub Ansari, worked as a rag picker in Shiv Vihar area. Thinking that no more riots were happening in the capital, 60-year-old Ansari left for work early on Friday morning but a mob assaulted him mercilessly.

According to Salman, his head was smashed with a heavy object and his leg was also injured.

“I was sleeping with my father on the road in Loni today. My father left for work around 5 in the morning. I tried to stop him from going anywhere as I was scared due to the violence, but he said ‘what will we eat if we don’t earn’ and left,” Salman, a differently abled by birth, told IANS, adding “we did not eat any thing for two-three days.”

Salman told IANS, “Two people brought my father in a very bad condition. His head was bleeding. He asked me to take him to any hospital.”

“I kept him in a cart and took him to at least three hospitals, but no one admitted him. The hospital demanded Rs 3,000 for his treatment. I brought him to GTB Hospital today with the help of a few people, who even helped me with some money but by the time he was dead.”

Salman belongs to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and had only his father as his family.

He said, “I will have to live all by myself as my mother is separated from my father and I have no other family member.”

A few people at GTB Hospital who voluntarily helped Salman to follow up the postmortem procedure and even planned to arrange for the last rites of Ansari.

–IANS

sfm/rt