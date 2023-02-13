INDIA

Rag-picker shot dead in Delhi

A 42-year-old rag-picker was shot dead on Monday by two unidentified persons who had come to rob a scooter-borne man in Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur area, an official said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Jullu Daphadar (42), a resident of Bangali Colony, Tughlakabad.

According to the police, they received information at 11.15 a.m. on Monday that a person was shot at near Lal Kuan Rampyari Camp following which an emergency response vehicle (ERV) was dispatched to the spot.

“On reaching the spot, a rag-picker was found dead with bullet injury on the right side of his chest,” said a senior police officer.

During initial investigation, the police came to know that a 46-year-old man was about to deposit Rs 5,90,000 in the bank at Eros Garden, Faridabad, Haryana.

“At around 11 a.m., he reached near Rampyari Camp when two persons tried to stop his scooter, but he did not stop. One of them took out a pistol and after seeing it he accelerated his scooter. The person fired from behind and the bullet hit a rag-picker standing nearby,” the officer said.

